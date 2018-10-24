 Wizkid ‘Fever’ video: Starboy confirms relationship with Tiwa Savage | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Wizkid 'Fever' video: Starboy confirms relationship with Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian Musician, Wizkid has confirmed his relationship with Tiwa Savage.

This is coming shortly after the release of his recent video ‘’Fever’’ which features the Mavin’s First Lady.

The video, however, caused a buzz online as the musicians acted the roles of two lovers in bed.

But, Wizkid confirming his relationship with the mother of one on his Instagram page described Tiwa as his ‘Best Friend’


The ‘Starboy’ crooner also described the recently released ‘Fever’ video as “ very special to him.”

He wrote, “This one is special to me, I made a movie with my best friend.

“Fever official video.”


Watch video HERE


