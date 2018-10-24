



Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti, says he has no rift with President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Fayemi also said he has a good relationship with Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the APC, adding he has no reason to work against the trio.





Buhari Support Group, a political pressure group, had alleged that he is working against the president.





Speaking through Olayinka Oyebode, his chief press secretary, Fayemi described the claim as “baseless and unfounded”.





Fayemi wondered how the group came about the alleged feud with the three senior party figures.





He said: “Governor Fayemi holds President Buhari, Asiwaju Tinubu and Comrade Oshimohole in high esteem and he still maintains a good relationship with them which is not hidden.





“We don’t know where the Buhari Support Group got their story from; Governor Fayemi has the best of respect for these eminent party leaders and he has no reason to be working against them.





“Let us ask ourselves, on what basis will Dr. Fayemi will be working against the President? This was the man who appointed him Minister and supported him to regain the governorship seat.





“Why will he fight Comrade Oshiomhole? It was under his chairmanship that APC won back Ekiti and everybody knew the role played by the national chairman.





“Asiwaju Tinubu is a mentor to the governor; both of them had come a long way in a relationship that has lasted over two decades.





“In fact, Asiwaju attended the governor’s inauguration last week and the roles he played in the APC victory in Ekiti election cannot be forgiven in a hurry.





“Governor Fayemi has no reason to fight or work against our revered President, our respected national chairman and our revered national leader.





“The allegation is false, baseless, unfounded and exists only in the imagination of those peddling it.”