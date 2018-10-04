



A meeting of President Muhammadu Buhari with nine Governors who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) just ended at the Villa with the governors insisting that the right thing must be done.

The governors namely Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Rochas Okorocha (imo), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Sani Bello (Niger), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), and Tanko Almakura (Nasarawa) met for about two hours over the ongoing primaries of the APC.





The meeting which started around 12noon ended by 1.30pm. The Governors have since left the Villa.

Speaking to state House Correspondent, chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha said the meeting was held over the hiccups trailing the primaries of their party.





He said the meeting was to find solutions to the crisis trailing the primaries in states.





” We came to review the various crises characterizing our primaries especially the APC with a view to finding solution.





” So, we are looking for a way out in this regard. We are going to find solution, our party believes in justice, equity and fairness.





” We are requesting let the right thing be done and let everyone contest the elections,” he said