Super Eagles winger, Ahmed Musa has said the team will not miss Chelsea star, Victor Moses.The Saudi Arabia-based star, however, said that the Super Eagles will miss the influence of captain John Obi Mikel in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, qualifier against Libya.He said there were players in the squad that can replace the retired Moses.Moses recently announced his retirement from the Nigerian senior national team.“We will definitely miss the captain. We all understand his importance to the team,” the Al-Nassr star began at a Press Conference yesterday.“Victor Moses is no longer available for selection due to his retirement from the national team.“We have players who are capable of filling the void. We certainly missed some players against Seychelles but coped.“William Troost Ekong missed out of the Seychelles fixture but he is fully back for the Libyan test.“We haven’t been to the last two editions of the AFCON.“The players are looking forward to qualifying for the competition.“We are training ahead of the two games against Libya. There is no point jumping ship. The focus is on the first one on Saturday,” he concluded.