



A former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that the elite are against him because they feel he cannot be manipulated.





Atiku also said there were fears in some quarters that it would be difficult for him to be manipulated if he became the President.





The former Vice President said this at a media chat in Abuja organised by the United Nigeria Group.





When asked about what was wrong with Nigeria that stopped someone like him from getting elected, he said, “It is what I call the conspiracy theory of the political elite.





“If you are not going to be used, if you are not going to satisfy their personal aspiration, then, they will think you are not good enough.





“Part of the problem they have with me is that they say I am independent, principled and so on.





“Honestly, it is the conspiracy of the political elite and unfortunately the Nigeria public is not politically sophisticated to override the conspiracy of the political elite. They rely on the political elite to direct them.





“I want the job of the President of Nigeria because more than any other time since the time of our democracy, I think we need a leadership that has the experience, that has the capacity and the know-how.





“The most challenging issue in the country today is the issue of unemployment and creation of jobs, unity in the country and states. I believe I am more suitable to handle all these.





“As a civil servant, I worked for over 20 years in the federal bureaucracy and as a politician, I served successfully for eight years as the Vice-President and in that position I chaired the economic team of that administration and I brought so many innovations to our administration that led to the creation of jobs, creation of wealth and prosperity as well as relative peace and stability.





“Nigeria lost a lot of foreign investments under Buhari.”