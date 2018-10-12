Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Atiku Abubakar has said he would continue from where Olusegun Obasanjo’s Presidency stopped in 2007 when he becomes president.





Atiku stated this after his meeting with the former president who forgave and endorsed him for the 2019 election.





Obasanjo had in the meeting endorsed Atiku’s presidential ambition, declaring that he will defeat the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.





According to him, he believes that Atiku has ‘re-discovered and re-positioned himself’ and is now good enough to enjoy his support in the next election.





Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, Atiku in a statement described the visit as historic for himself, Obasanjo and the country.





He said he could not have been what he was today without the wise counsel of his former boss and the opportunity he offered him to be the vice-president.





Atiku promised that if he became the president, he would continue from where the Obasanjo presidency stopped in 2007.





He said, “This visit is an historic one for both of us and for this country, because, as I have said last Sunday, I paid tribute to him(Obasanjo) because I couldn’t have been what I am today without his wise counsel, without his picking me as his Vice-President for eight years and without the training I got from his tutelage and his leadership.





“I believe the time has come for all of us to work together, to unite and work together, so that this country can be repositioned on the path of unity, truth and prosperity.





“Mr President sir, today is one of the happiest days of my life. As I said a few moments ago up there, after your presidency, we have had three presidents in this country, the only President you have trained is I, and I said I am going to commit my presidency, if I become one, to the continuation of your own presidency and legacy.”





Others at the meeting were Bishop David Oyedepo, Bishop Kukah, Sheik Gumi, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, former governors of Osun and Cross River states, governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and Liyel Imoke, and Director-General, Atiku Campaign Organisation, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, among others.