A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, says he is not moved by the decision of the Muhammadu Buhari-led government to bar him from travelling.Fani-Kayode said in a statement that his passport had been with the courts and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission since 2008, thereby making it impossible for him to travel.The ex-minister, however, said he pitied those who needed medical attention but had also been placed on the list of 50 persons not allowed to travel.He said, “I could not give a damn that my name is on the list of 50 members of the opposition and prominent Nigerians that have been placed on a travel ban, because nothing that Buhari does surprises me.“I have not left Nigeria since 2008 because my passport has been with the EFCC and the courts for the last 10 years; and they have refused to give it to me and allow me to travel.“Those on the travel-ban list that need to travel abroad for medical attention or to see their loved ones are the ones I feel sorry for.“For me, travel ban or no travel ban, I have no intention of leaving Nigeria anytime soon, because I am one of those that will be on the forefront in the struggle to liberate our country and ensure that we get Buhari out of power in the next few months.”Fani-Kayode said Buhari had shown repeatedly that he was a “despot” and would “do anything to muzzle the opposition in order to retain power.”