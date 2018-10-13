



Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he picked Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state, as his running mate for 2019 elections, because he has a vast knowledge of the economy.





In a statement issued on his behalf by Gbenga Daniel, director-general of his campaign, Abubakar said Obi’s choice was also influenced by his youthfulness.





“The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has chosen former Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, as his running mate for the 2019 presidential election,” the statement read.





“Mr. Obi’s choice was largely influenced by his youthfulness, vast knowledge of global and local economics as well as being a financial expert, all experience which Nigeria is in great need at this point in time.





“This ticket will be able to steer our nation back on the path of progress, economic prosperity and unity.”





Born July 19 July, 1961, Obi attended the Christ the King College, Onitsha, and later proceeded to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka where he graduated with a bachelor of arts in philosophy.





He is also a graduate of several international and national institutions such as the Lagos Business School, Harvard Business School, London School of Economics, Columbia Business School, Institute of Management, Switzerland, Kellogg Graduate School, Oxford University and Cambridge University.





In public service, he has led various divisions some of which includes: Member, Presidential Economic Management Team; Vice-Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum; and chairman, south-east governors’ forum.