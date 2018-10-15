



David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners’ Chapel, says he has no affiliation with any political party.





Oyedpo said this in response to the criticism which trailed his visit to the residence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo alongside Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Responding to the visit, President Muhammadu Buhari asked religious leaders to eschew partisan politics.





But speaking at his church in Ota, Ogun state, on Sunday, Oyedepo said his presence during the meeting was that of a mediator.





He said he has never received money from any politician or political party despite being close to the corridors of power.





“Never be left in any doubt, I have never belonged to any political party and I will never belong to any. There is no political party where members of Winners are not. Our goal is to secure the future of Nigeria,” he said.





“I am called a peacemaker and I have done that at all levels in this country. I am anointed to be a mediator because the price of peace is cheaper than the cost of war. That is my involvement. I was invited and I don’t go anywhere I’m not called.”





He accused Buhari of handling the killings in some parts of the country with levity, describing the Plateau killings as an “assault on the moral standing of the nation”.





“The spirit of faith is a daring spirit. You can see what is happening in this country today, it takes men and women of the spirit of faith to stop the devil. Wickedness won’t give up without vengeance; you can’t be killing people and pretend that you don’t know. Nobody is qualified to lead by morality without a feeling for people’s lives,” he said.





“The day of killer agents has come to an end; anybody who has pity on killers is a killer. God is angry with the wicked every day. The recent holocaust in Plateau state is an assault on the moral standing of a nation.





“If you must kill to rule, you won’t rule. Anybody who must kill to access power, God will deal with them, either local or state government.





“Don’t mind any devil; I have never taken a dime from any candidate in my life. We have never given bribe to anybody in this ministry. I have been very close to the corridors of power, but I have never collected a dime from any of them.





“Anybody who partners with killers, whatever happen to killers will happen to them. There will be no war in Nigeria, but those who want it will go for it.”