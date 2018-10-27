



Lere Olayinka, media aide of Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, has explained why his principal is yet to be released from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody.





Mojisola Olatoregun, a judge of a federal high court in Lagos, granted a N50 million bail to Fayose on Wednesday.





Fayose was asked him to provide a surety with landed property in Lagos. The guarantor is also required to have three-year tax clearance in Lagos.





In a tweet on Friday, Olayinka said Fayose met all the bail conditions by 2pm on Friday and would be hopefully released on Monday.

He said the ex-governor all the necessary documents required for Fayose’s bail had been verified.





“On Governor Fayose bail, as at 2pm today, all necessary documents were filed before the court and verified. Hopefully, he should be out of custody by Monday. We thank Nigerians for their support.”



Fayose walked to the headquarters of the commission in Abuja after handing over power on October 16.





He was detained after several hours of interrogation.





The former governor was later charged to court and arraigned on an 11-count charge of corruption and abuse of office but he denied all the allegations and pleaded not guilty.