



A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has promised to accompany a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose as he visits the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday.





Fani-Kayode recalled that when he spent 90 days in the cell of the Commission, Fayose came and encouraged him.





Fayose is expected at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja at 1pm on Tuesday where he will be answering questions on fund he allegedly collected from the office of National Security Adviser during the last administration.





“When I was in the EFCC detention for 60 days and then another 30 days, he came to see me. They were shaking that a sitting governor could come to the EFCC and they came to bring me to see him from one of the underground cells and all he was saying was, ‘Know that God is with you, God is alive,’” Fani-Kayode said during Fayose’s send off dinner night.





“As you stood by us when we went through challenges, so shall we stand by you from October 16 when we go to the EFCC to go and see them.





“Nothing can overcome you because God is with you,” he added.