



Reno Omokri, a former aide to the immediate past President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has stated that what the Nigerian police should have done after attacking the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and others on Friday was to issue a public apology to them.





There were reports on Friday that Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye; Senator Ben Bruce; Governor Aminu Tambuwal; Sule Lamido and many other top shots of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were teargassed by the police at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.





The Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray Bruce had alleged that police attacked leaders and members of PDP, who were protesting against the outcome of the Osun State Governorship election at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.





Leaders of the opposition party among whom were Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, led the protesters to INEC office after they had earlier converged at the national headquarters of the PDP in Abuja.





Also among the protesters were Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; former Niger State Governor and presidential aspirant, Sule Lamido; and Senator Dino Melaye, among others.





They had gone to demand that the electoral umpire declare PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the Osun election.





Omokri said the police should have issued a statement of apology to the politicians instead of summoning some of them.





Omokri wrote, “After teargassing the Senate President, chairman of @OfficialPDPNig and opposition members like @benmurraybruce and co, I would have thought the @PoliceNG would have issued a public apology.





“Instead they issued a public summons for the men to surrender themselves.”