The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide on Friday and ahead of the 2019 general elections tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to grant Presidential pardon to Nnamdi Kanu.





Nnamdi Kanu, the national leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, was allegedly sighted while praying at his hideout in far away Israel.





The demand for the Presidential pardon on Kanu was contained in a statement signed and issued to journalists in Abakaliki by the Deputy President General of the group, Comrade Obinna Achionye.





He urged the Federal Government to grant Kanu pardon to enable him return home, especially as the 2019 general election approaches.





“We Urge President Muhammadu Buhari to grant him presidential pardon and quash all legal proceedings instituted against him in the spirit of national reconciliation and forgiveness”.





Ohaneze noted that if the Federal Government can release Boko Haram detainees in Kano and is planning to give amnesty to Boko Haram suspects, the same gesture should be extended to IPOB and Mr Kanu.





“They should reverse the tag of IPOB as a terrorist organization and allow peace to reign,” the group said.





The group also urged IPOB followers not to go to the street now in the spirit of jubilation in order not to create political tension in the South East and South/South geopolitical zones.





“We Urge the South East Governors to close ranks and rebuild the palace of Nnamdi Kanu’s father, HRH Eze I. Kanu which was destroyed during the Python dance.





“We also ask the leader, Nnamdi Kanu to change strategy and embrace the hands of genuine Igbo brothers and leaders. We still ask IPOB to have a rethink on its decision of proscribing the parent body of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and disruption of Ohanaeze events” he added.