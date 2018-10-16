



Donald Duke, presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, has condemned the killing of Hauwa Leman, an aide worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).





The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram after threats to federal government, executed Hauwa Leman, an aide worker with the ICRC on Monday.





The terrorists, however, promised to keep Leah Sharibu, one of the Dapchi schoolgirls who is still being held captive in their custody.





Reacting, Duke in a post on his Twitter page described the death of Hauwa as an indictment on Buhari’s government over its inability to secure lives of Nigerians.





According to him, the war against Boko Haram has cost more lives than the Biafra war.





He wrote: “The execution of Hauwa Liman by Boko Haram is an indictment on our government’s inability to ensure the safety and security of it’s citizens.





“Yet, our government says it is winning the war on Boko Haram. A war that has gone on longer, cost more in expense and lives lost than the Biafran war. Pitiful!”