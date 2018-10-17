



President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his confidence in Kayode Fayemi’s ability to deliver democratic dividends in Ekiti State, following his swearing-in as Governor on Tuesday.





Buhari, who was represented at the swearing-in event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mustapha Boss, said Fayemi as a former member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), had persistently been disturbing him about the development of the state.





The president also slammed the Ayodele Fayose’s regime over “lost grounds” and pleaded passionately with Ekiti voters over his re-election bid in 2019, promising to carry out certain projects.





He said: “I know Dr. Fayemi very well; he has always cherished anything that has to do with the development of this state. As Ekiti State governor between 2010 and 2014, he instituted some laudable projects that impacted positively on the lives of the people and this pavilion was one of them.

“I know that he will do what is right to justify this mandate. I charge him not to relent in his efforts to serve the state with passion, commitment and candour.





“The federal government has given supports to states in the areas of bailouts, budget support, ecological funds and Paris club refunds, of which Ekiti State was a beneficiary.





“We have extended the standard rail project to Ekiti State and the construction of the federal secretariat will soon be completed. The federal government is also planning to dualise Ado-Akure road and reconstruct Ado-Ikare road for the use of our people. We have also built another 133kva power source in the state that will be inaugurated soon.





“As of today, 11,000 Ekiti indigenes are benefiting from the N-power programme of this administration.





“We are confident that Fayemi will help cover the lost grounds brought by past administration. From today, you will begin to have a new breath in the state under the present government”, Buhari said.