Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has listed reasons President Muhammadu Buhari deserves re-election in 2019.
He spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.
Mohammed also stated that the President has rebranded governance and has put the country on the path of sustainable growth and development, among other things.
He said, “He has rebranded governance, he has put the country on the path of sustainable growth and development, he is rebuilding infrastructure, implementing what can be described as the most ambitious social investment programme in the history of the nation.
“He is ensuring that a few fat cats do not loot the national resources, at the same time, he is ensuring that Nigeria is self-sufficient in many areas especially in food production.
“Above all, he has brought honour and respect back to the country and at the same time, fighting all forms of insecurity.
“We have put in place certain measures that have made it difficult for those who want to loot our resources to do so”.
On corruption allegations leveled against some officials, Mohammed investigations were ongoing.
“In the case of the NHIS, Dr Usman Yusuf, the matter is being handled at the highest level.
“The government is on top the matter and in a very short while, we are going to find a resolution to it.
“The issue of Babachir, of course, he was fired. Not that alone, he is being investigated by the appropriate agencies. We are not going to micro-manage,” he said.
