



A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, was being persecuted by the President Muhammadu Buhari Government.





The former Minister, whose trial on money laundering is still on at the Federal High Court in Lagos, accompanied Fayose during his arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.





Fani-Kayode said Fayose was being oppressed.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain spoke with reporters after the court session.





Fani-Kayode said, “I believe in the virtues of courage, loyalty and faith in God.





“I believe in loyalty to country, family, friends and political party. I am a patriot and I believe in loyalty to Nigeria.





“I also believe in the unity of Nigeria. I believe in loyalty to friends, through thick and thin.





“Fayose is my friend and that is why I am here. He stood with me during my travails and I am constrained to stand with him during his.





“I am not a fair-weather friend: I am a real friend and I will always stand with the persecuted, the cheated, the marginalised, the voiceless and the oppressed.





“Fayose is being persecuted like so many other leaders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that is why I am here: to stand firm and show solidarity with him.”