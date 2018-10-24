Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon has called on the standard bearers of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, President Muhammadu Buhari, and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and other presidential candidates of other parties to accept the result of the 2019 presidential poll in good faith.





The former military leader spoke with reporters after the opening of an exhibition in honour of an Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Oladipo Akinkugbe, held at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, yesterday.





Gowon advised the political gladiators to imbibe the spirit which made former President Goodluck Jonathan to concede defeat after the 2015 presidential poll to Buhari.





“What happened last time (2015), if you remembered, there was so much tension and the tension was so high that if things had gone wrong, Nigeria would be on fire,” he said.





“Then, as a result, (former) president Jonathan agreed at the early stage to say he accepted the results and congratulated General Buhari. Now, this is the way.





“I was in Ethiopia on African Union (AU) mission. The feeling before what happened, there was tension, anxiety, and worry by all in all African states. When the result was announced, I was just leaving Ethiopia to come back to Nigeria; come and see the joy in the people of Africa at that meeting.





“So, that was the sort of things I will really say we should have, so that we can have a peaceful election that is credible, peaceful, and people should accept the results of the election for the sake of Nigeria.”