Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he will “wholeheartedly” support the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to electoral victory in 2019.Wike explained that though he promoted the candidature of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, at the PDP convention, he had since accepted the choice of the party as the way forward.The governor, who spoke on Sunday during the thanksgiving service for the successful hosting of the 2018 PDP National Convention in Rivers State, said, “I supported the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, fully. I have no regrets for my support for Tambuwal.“But the party has made a choice and as a loyal party man, I stand by the choice of the party. I will support His Excellency Atiku Abubakar to victory in 2019. That is what is called party loyalty.”Wike described the APC as a hopeless party that had failed Nigeria, saying Nigerians must work diligently towards sacking the Buhari administration.“We must put our heads together to ensure that this bad government is sacked. We must ensure that this bad government goes in 2019.“If this same government returns in 2019, then Nigerians are digging their graves. The suffering now will be a child’s play. That is why we must work for the good of our people,” he said.He maintained that all Nigerians must head to the fields to work for the victory of the PDP in 2019.The governor boasted that the PDP would win in Rivers State despite “the evil machinations of the APC Federal Government,” adding that he would complete his mission in Rivers State through a resounding victory in 2019.On the successful hosting of the PDP National Convention, Wike said he stood his ground because of the economy of Rivers State and the fact that the state remained the home of the PDP since 1999.“Rivers State has made the PDP proud and we shall continue to make the PDP proud. God lives in Rivers State,” he said.