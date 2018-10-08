



Ovie Omo-Agege, lawmaker representing Delta central senatorial district, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) senators are waiting for the slightest opportunity to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki.





Following Saraki’s defection from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), leaders of the ruling party have been mounting pressure on him to step down.





But Saraki has vowed to retain his position, saying only a vote against him by two-thirds of the upper legislative chamber will make him relinquish his position.





However, Omo-Agege has asked Saraki to quit upon the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.





He said the APC lawmakers have been directed by the national leadership of the party to oust Saraki.





“Our demand has not changed, in fact, that demand has been accentuated by the directive of the APC national leadership,” Omo-Agege told NAN.





“We have all been enjoined as APC senators at a slightest opportunity to remove Saraki and once we are provided with that slightest opportunity, we will remove him and he knows that.





“I mean once the environment is conducive; that is, once we have the number, we take him out, as simple as that,”





“Absolutely, he knows he cannot be; we are not shying away from that. Our position has always been consistent.





“This is not new neither is it news. We have made that clear, very clearly in the past. Therefore, the position of Ovie Omo-Agege has the position of APC as a party.”





Saraki adjourned plenary shortly after there was a siege to his residence and that of Ike Ekweremadu, his deputy, in July.