The All Progressives Congress has faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration that the party was ineligible to present candidates for the Governorship and National Assembly elections in Zamfara State, on the basis that primary elections were not held.National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, in a letter to the INEC which he signed in Abuja, on Wednesday, said the electoral management body acted in error by basing its decision to bar the APC from presenting candidates on a false premise.Oshiomhole said contrary to INEC claims, primaries were held in the state and candidates emerged. The APC insisted that it would present candidates for the 2019 governorship and national assembly elections and it would do so before the expiration of the INEC date for the submission of names of candidates.INEC had in a letter written to the APC declared that the APC was ineligible to present candidates for the 2019 elections in Zamfara State.