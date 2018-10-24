



The presidency says it will not allow Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ruin the cordial relationship Nigeria has with other countries.





Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said this in reaction to the reappearance of the IPOB leader.





Kanu, who had not be seen publicly in 13 months, resurfaced in Israel, according to a video released by Radio Biafra.





In his first broadcast after resurfacing, the IPOB leader threatened to return to Nigeria “with hell.”





“I am Nnamdi Kanu, no mortal flesh can kill me. They have not given birth to that very person. Since they didn’t want me to come to court, I shall come back to Biafra land … They know if I go to court, that very country will not be the same again,” Kanu had said.





But Shehu described Kanu’s threats as “hollow outburst”.





The statement read: “The Presidency wishes to restate that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari is strong enough to defend its territory against any threat, assuring all Nigerians that there is no reason to worry about the hollow outburst by Nnamdi Kanu, the disputed leader of IPOB, on returning to the country with hell.





“Instead, we see the re-enactment of his bizarre, episodic threat as a mere distraction which will not be allowed to detract from the existing cordial relationships between Nigeria and other countries.





“The Buhari administration is in constant touch with other friendly nations and has the best assurances that they would continue to reciprocate the respect Nigeria has for the sovereignty of their nations.





“Nigerians have nothing to fear from this.”