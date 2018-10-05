Leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, has once again asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone Vice Presidential slot to South-East if the party must get its endorsement for the 2019 general election.





The youths, however, threatened that they would work against the PDP in the zone during next year’s presidential election should it refuse to zone the Vice Presidential slot to the region.





In a statement issued in Abakaliki after its meeting with 44 affiliate groups in attendance, signed by its Deputy President-General, Comrade Obinna Achionye, President World Igbo Youths, Mazi Okemiri Alex and Mr. Chidera Udutcha for Igbo students forum, the youths accused PDP of perfecting plans to deny the southeast of the Vice Presidential slot.





The youths, however, condemned thuggery which had characterized party primaries across the zone and vowed to resist it in next year’s general election.





The statement reads: “We are informed that PDP had perfected plans to deny the South-East the Vice Presidential slot to South-West after the primaries.





“We see this plot as wickedness and political treachery against Ndigbo, who had paid dearly for the survival of PDP since 1999, and warn the leadership of PDP that it shouldn’t toil with the people of South-East as regards the Vice Presidential slot or prepare to lose the votes of Igbo Youths in the 2019 presidential election.





“Igbo youths will only vote PDP in other election such as gubernatorial and Senatorial elections in Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu but will wait to sink PDP in the Presidential election if they deny South-East Vice President position after their primaries.





“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide and her affiliated groups reaffirmed that any of the South-East Governors or Mr. Peter Obi are eminently qualified for the post of Vice President, and will attract Igbo Youths votes in 36 States of the federation.





“PDP will have themselves to blame if they deny South-East the Vice Presidential slot as South-West will not vote for PDP with Tinubu and Osibanjo holding the South-West, the only hope for PDP is to field Mr. Peter Obi or any South-East Governor as Vice President to win 2019.”