



Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the party lacks confidence in the Independent National Commission (INEC).





He said this when he received a delegation of the European Union of the election exploration mission to Nigeria led by Niclay Paus, on Wednesday.





Secondus said all intelligence available to the party shows that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had concluded arrangement with INEC to manipulate the electoral process.





He said what happened during the governorship election in Osun state underscored the party’s fears that INEC is not ready to be neutral.





Secondus added that though Amina Zakari, whom he described as the “main agent of the APC” in the commission has been redeployed from operations department, she is still capable of influencing others within the electoral body.





“When we eschewed violence after the electoral theft in Osun state and decided to excise our right to peaceful protest, the Inspector General of Police directed his personnel to tear gas us notwithstanding the personalities involved in the protest, the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, five state governors and National Chairman and members of the National Working Committee NWC and other critical leaders,” he said.





“Our fear is strong that the APC and the administration are not disposing themselves for a peaceful 2019 general election and we base our position on the multiplicity of induced crisis across the country





“With all the unprecedented blood letting in the country, the President is not engaging the people and a select group operating as cabals have hijacked the system.”





He urged international partners of Nigeria, especially European Union EU and America, to bring their influence to bear on INEC to conduct free, fair and credible elections.





He also wants them to show more than passing interests in the activities of security agencies, particularly the police.