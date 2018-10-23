



The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied allegations that its operatives played a role in the disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from Nigeria.





Until his reappearance in Israel on Friday, Kanu was last seen on September 14, 2017, after a raid on his Abia residence by the military.





Following his appearance, Kanu made a live broadcast on Sunday, narrating his ordeal, and threatening to return with hell to Nigeria.





Reacting to his broadcast, Ralph Uwazuruike, leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), accused the DSS of masterminding Kanu’s escape.





Uwazuruike said Kanu’s disappearance is “a non-issue because it was carefully prearranged by the Department of State Security, DSS”.





Uwazuruike also said Kanu came out of hiding to make money from 2019 elections, and not to fight for the actualisation of Biafra as he claimed.





Defending the secret police, Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, described the allegation as “malicious.”





He said the allegation was cooked up to discredit the federal government and its agencies.





“The Service wishes to state that the news is fake, mischievous and defamatory. It is nothing but a figment of the imagination of the originators,” Afunaya said in a statement.





“The public should, by now, have noted the antics of Kanu, IPOB and their collaborators whose stock in trade is to peddle unfounded rumours, gossips and propaganda aimed at subverting the government, its key agencies and officials.





“The DSS is aware that some unscrupulous elements are keen on exploiting the situation to constitute nuisance to the freedoms of all persons as guaranteed in the Constitution and as well disrupt the forthcoming general election.





“The DSS will not stand by idly and watch these undesirable elements achieve their aims. It is to be further emphasised that the indissolubility, unity and indivisibility of our beloved country is sacred.”