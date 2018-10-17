The All Progressives Congress has asked the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to face his trial over the alleged examination malpractices and leave the party out of his woes.The APC said Adeleke should blame himself for allegedly getting himself involved in the offence, stating that the party did not ask him to commit examination malpractices which he is being accused of by the police.The Director of Publicity, Research, and Strategy of the APC in Osun State, Mr. Kunle Oyatomi, said this in a statement made available to our correspondent in Osogbo on Wednesday in reaction to the allegation leveled against the party by the PDP candidate.The statement read, “Senator Ademola Adeleke should face his problem squarely and stop looking for props and excuses to justify his inadequacies. APC did not ask him to commit the examination fraud.“That is a matter with the police. And we are not police prosecutors. If he has been taken to court by the police, how is that the business with the APC?He was the one who went to the tribunal and he has a responsibility to diligently prosecute his case at the tribunal. We cannot stop the tribunal from working, not even Ademola himself can stop the tribunal.“So, it is immature, pedestrian and patently wrong for Ademola to accuse the APC and police of conspiring to deprive him of the ability to prosecute his own case. Perhaps the PDP candidate is too much engrossed in entertainment to find the time to understand how the tribunal and the court processes work. He should try and update himself, so as to know what to do, rather than embarrassing himself and his party.”Adeleke had accused the APC and the police of colluding to prevent him from prosecuting his election petition against the APC by bringing up trump-up charges against him.