The Deeper Christian Life Ministry has warned followers against dragging the church into politics, saying it remains a purely faith-based organisation.The State Overseer of the Deeper Life in Niger State, Pastor Toyin Araromi, on Sunday said the church is not a political organisation and it does not involve itself in politics.The cleric was answering a question on the role assigned Pastor William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry Worldwide, during Nigeria’s 58th Independence Day anniversary in Abuja.Araromi said: “Our General Superintendent was invited to minister at the Independent Day celebration and he honoured the invitation.“He also had the honour of visiting Mr. President in his ministerial capacity. All that he did is what a godly leader should do.“Recently too, on October 7, the Lagos State Government organised its own form of the 58th Independence celebration at the Deeper Life headquarters in Gbagada, Lagos, which was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other dignitaries.“According to the Bible, we should give honour to whom honour is due and we are giving honour to whom honour is due.“We are not members of any political organisation. Deeper Life is neutral. We encourage our members to pray for whosoever is on the throne instead of criticising the government, because it is scriptural to do so.”Araromi said that about 100,000 participants, irrespective of their religion or political affiliation, would be guests to Pastor William Kumuyi as he visits Suleja in Niger State for a crusade tagged: “A Night of Supernatural Connection with the God of wonders”, on October 25.He recalled that the last visit of Pastor Kumuyi to Suleja was in July 2017 when several notable miracles took place.“The holiness preacher who has been a blessing to our generation is not tired. It may interest you to know that Kumuyi’s coming is timely and divine, especially at a time when the government of the day is faced with the challenges of insecurity and moral decadence, among others.“Pastor Kumuyi is storming Suleja live, with a message of divine solutions to individual, family and national problems. He is bringing the message of love, peace, unity and progress.“In the face of the prevailing socio-economic, physical and spiritual challenges facing the populace, it is heartwarming that this great man of God is coming for both physical and spiritual liberation.“So, we urge the good people of Niger — and Suleja in particular — to come together and receive divine blessings irrespective of their religious beliefs,” he said.The cleric urged would-be participants to come with great expectations for salvation, healing and spectacular miracles.(NAN)