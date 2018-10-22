



The police say they are not aware that some officers accompanied Usman Yusuf, executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), to office on Monday.





Yusuf was suspended by the NHIS governing board last week, but he had argued that his suspension was illegal and that he would resume office nonetheless.





He had said only President Muhammadu Buhari the power to suspend him.





On Monday, policemen numbering over 30 arrived at the NHIS office in the Utako area of Abuja, amid a lockdown by workers who attempted to prevent Yusuf from entering the premises.





After firing teargas at the protesting workers, the policemen aided Yusuf’s entry into his office.





When contacted, Jimoh Moshood, force spokesman, said he is not under obligation to speak on the issue.





He, however, failed to confirm if the force headquarters was aware of the development or not.





On his part Anjuguri Manzah, spokesman of the FCT police command, said he was not aware of the development





“Please call me back later,” he added over the phone.





WORKERS URGE BUHARI TO ACT





Meanwhile, the NHIS workers have condemned the executive secretary’s conduct as well as that of the police.





They accused the police of breaking the law and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act on the situation.





Razaq Omomeji, chairman of the workers union, said Yusuf “must” respond to the allegations of corruption levelled against him.





“The council suspended him (Yusuf) and appointed someone to act in his capacity. But you see the police, they intervened; came here and was cocking gun and going against the law,” he said over the phone.





“So, obviously he is now more powerful than the council that suspended him.





“He said the council cannot investigate him, that it is only the president. Must the president speak first before he is investigated? So, the president should act.”



