President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said his administration remained committed to accountability in the country.He said the enforcement of the Treasury Single Account was not optional for growth.According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President spoke while receiving executives of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria led by Alhaji Shehu Ladan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Buhari said insistence on the financial structure required much sacrifice and focus on the part of the government as accountability was no longer optional.The President said, “One of the cardinal objectives of this administration is that people and all government institutions must give account for what comes in and goes out.“We did not introduce TSA, but we enforced it.“TSA makes a lot of sense that you must have to give account for whatever comes in and goes out in government finance; that’s accountability.Buhari urged accountants to remain focused and support the government in the ongoing fight against corruption.He said although they might not be liked by many people because of their professional ethics, the sacrifice was necessary for the country to grow.In his remarks, Ladan commended the President for the achievements in ensuring an inclusive and strong economy by plugging leakages and making youth empowerment and infrastructure top priority.“This government has instilled fiscal discipline by plugging leakages,” the President of ANAN was quoted as saying.He added that Nigeria’s image in the comity of nations had also improved significantly, attracting more Foreign Direct Investments.The ANAN President noted that the President’s assent to the Not-Too-Young-To- Run bill further encouraged youth participation in governance.He said the fight against terrorism was commendable as the Boko Haram insurgents had been degraded, extolling the administration’s effort in getting the economy out of recession, and repositioning it for diversity through agriculture.“Your second term, Mr. President, will bring more succour to Nigerians,” he added.