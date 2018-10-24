Tiwa Savage, Mavin star, played the role of Wizkid’s love interest in his newly released ‘Fever’video.





Both artistes, who had been previously rumoured to be romantically involved, played lovers in the video.





The music video, which was released on Tuesday, showed Tiwa wearing a Starboy necklace and being all touchy-feely with the singer.

The music video was produced under the exclusive license of RCA Records.