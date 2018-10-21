The Peoples Democratic Party says its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will revamp Nigeria’s economy through the creation of qualitative employment for the youths if elected next year.The party says Atiku will also implement the political and economic restructuring of the nation in a manner that will engender unity, inclusiveness in governance and upliftment in the general standard of living for all our people.PDP maintains that on election into office, its presidential candidate will immediately commence the marketing of Nigeria to the international business community, as well as providing a clement environment for businesses to thrive in our nation.National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, added that Atiku will open a system-wide fight against corruption as soon as he is elected into office by strengthening the institutions empowered by our laws to do their jobs, while he concentrates on the onerous duty of governance and rescuing our people from hunger, starvation, bloodlettings and wanton killings.He added that the Atiku Presidency would fight corruption and send looters to jail.He said, “The rebranded PDP assures Nigerians that all those looting the national treasury, including those now enjoying President Buhari’s official cover, will definitely face the wrath of the law and go to jail because the Atiku Abubakar administration will not only fight poverty but will also uncompromisingly fight corruption.“A combination of Atiku and his running mate, Peter Obi, known internationally for their forthrightness, hardwork, ingenuity and managerial competencies, guarantees a prudent and result-oriented administration that will liberate our nation from the economic shackles that President Buhari’s wasteful, notoriously incompetent, and deceptive administration has plunged us into.“Atiku comes with the Nigerian resilient entrepreneurial spirit to once again open up our economy, attract investments, create jobs and unite our citizenry for a more productive nation.“Already, our candidate, as a successful entrepreneur, has perfected an economic template that will reduce the cost of governance, plug wastages, tackle corruption, free our national resources currently being squandered by the Buhari administration and channel them for the welfare of the people.”