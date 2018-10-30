The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo says the people of South-East desire a Nigeria driven by equity, merit and fairness to all citizens.Nwodo said this on Tuesday in Enugu during the Business Conference of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the Diaspora organised by the Igbo World Assembly.Ohanaeze Ndigbo is the apex socio-cultural organisation of Ndigbo while IWA is made up of members of the organization in the Diaspora with membership in 37 countries.Nwodo, who presented the keynote address, cautioned the people of the area, especially the youths against falling for the antics of anyone or groups that would want to incite them against the country.He said that his position had been that Nigerians were better together, adding that Ndigbo considering the investments they had made in the country would have a better deal.The president general also advised the people of the zone to take advantage of the 2019 general elections to support a government that would change the narrative in the country.Nwodo said that the yearning of the majority of Nigerians was to institute a system of government that would re-engineer the economy akin to what obtained in the first republic.He said that the only way to achieve this was to restructure the system of governance.“Four zones out of the six in the country have set the agenda for restructuring. I appeal to our people to go out and vote during the election because your warfare is your vote,” he said.Nwodo said that he looked forward to a time when the children of highly placed politicians in the country would share the same classrooms with less privileged Nigerians as was the case in the first republic.