Former Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Bafarawa yesterday said he cannot be on the travel ban list because he has been discharged and acquitted by a Sokoto State High Court on the case in which he was involved.Bafarawa, in a telephone chat with our correspondent, said:“In respect of the case listed against me in the Executive Order 6, I have been discharged and acquitted since July 31st 2018 by a court. I stood trial for almost 10 years> I was not found wanting by the court.“I also need to put on record that my accounts have not been frozen by any of the anti-graft agencies. None of my properties has been confiscated till date. I have tried to live above board in public service and in my private life.”