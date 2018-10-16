Ayodele Fayose, immediate past governor of Ekiti, on Tuesday, submitted himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.





Wearing a black t-shirt with the inscription “EFCC, I’m here,” the governor was accompanied to the anti-graft agency’s office by Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, and Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation.



