 VIDEO: Wike, Fani-Kayode tag along as Fayose submits himself to EFCC
VIDEO: Wike, Fani-Kayode tag along as Fayose submits himself to EFCC

Ayodele Fayose, immediate past governor of Ekiti, on Tuesday, submitted himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

Wearing a black t-shirt with the inscription “EFCC, I’m here,” the governor was accompanied to the anti-graft agency’s office by Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, and Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation.

Below is a video of his arrival.

