Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi west, put up “a show of bravery” during the protest staged by some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Abuja on Friday.





Led by Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, PDP chieftains stormed INEC office over the Osun state governorship election.





Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the exercise which the PDP claimed Ademola Adeleke, its candidate, won.





Melaye was among the PDP members who asked INEC to declare Adeleke winner.





In a video which Ben Murray-Bruce, senator representing Bayelsa east, posted on social media, Melaye was seen arguing with policemen stationed at the head office of the commission.





About four officers shoved Melaye but the senator who branded a cap with the inscription: SDM (Senator Dino Melaye), stood his ground.





At that point, his supporters in the crowd started chanting “Dino! Dino! Dino!”.





Watch the video below: