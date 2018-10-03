A candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Lagos State governorship primary, Jide Sanwo-Olu, has thanked his opponent, incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, for putting up “a good fight” during the election.In a video shared by his campaign organisation, Sanwo-Olu said, “I think it is important that I also thank the executive governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, for a good fight.“I want to thank him for giving us the opportunity to let this direct primary come to stay and we were able to have it.“I want to wish him the very best in the remainder of his tenure as the executive governor of Lagos State.”Sanwo-Olu also appreciated his supporters and Lagos residents, promising that he will not take them for granted.“You have all worked tirelessly for the level we are now. I am, indeed, grateful and appreciate all your efforts.“Lagosians, with what you have done for me, I cannot take you for granted. I will cherish it for the rest of my life.”See the video, as shared by Facebook user, Jermaine Sanwoolu: