Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, is currently at a federal high court in Lagos where he is being charged with money laundering and abuse of office.





The ex-governor arrived around 8:30am, in a White Toyota Hiace bus with an Abuja number plate: BWR-630AT, in company of officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

Below is a video of the moment he arrived at the court:



