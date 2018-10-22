 VIDEO: Fayose arrives court for his trial | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, is currently at a federal high court in Lagos where he is being charged with money laundering and abuse of office.

The ex-governor arrived around 8:30am, in a White Toyota Hiace bus with an Abuja number plate: BWR-630AT, in company of officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and officers of the Nigerian Police Force.



Below is a video of the moment he arrived at the court:


