



The secret service of the United States on Wednesday intercepted packages suspected to contain explosives devices sent to ex-President Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton, Democratic Party presidential candidate in 2016.





The devices were discovered by technicians who screen mails sent to the former US officials.





The US secret service, in a statement, said a package addressed to Clinton was recovered late on Tuesday while another package was addressed to Obama’s residence on Wednesday.





It, however, said neither Obama nor Clinton received the packages, “nor were they at risk of receiving them”.





“Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to the residence of Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC,” the statement read.





“Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.”





Another package was reportedly also sent to CNN offices in The Time Warner building in New York, causing the media house to evacuate its newsroom.





The package sent to CNN was addressed to John Brennan, former CIA director.





The three devices intercepted are said to be similar to one found on Monday at the home of George Soros, billionaire philanthropist and business magnate.





The US law enforcement agencies have started investigating the issue.