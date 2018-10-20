



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says some unknown persons in the party are trying to submit illegal names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2019 general election.





In a statement in Abuja on Friday, Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson of the party, said the PDP is aware of the moves to submit unauthorised names from illegal primaries conducted, especially in Ogun state.





Ologbondiyan added that some members of the party bought fake nomination forms from unknown individuals who kept the proceeds to themselves.





The PDP spokesman said anyone who attempts to present any name from such illegal primaries as candidates of the party will be arrested and prosecuted.





“The PDP is aware that such elements forged and sold various fake nomination forms, and cornered the proceeds for their selfish gains,” he said.





“Those who unwittingly bought these fake nomination forms did not pass through the due process of screening and did not participate in primaries as officially conducted by the Electoral Committee set up by the National Working Committee.





“The conduct of primaries and submission of names of candidate remain in the purview of the National Working Committee.





“Any other purported primaries by any state chapter or any other level of the party is absolutely illegal and of no consequence.





“The PDP therefore warns, in the strongest possible term, that anybody who attempts to present any name from such illegal primaries as candidates of our party will face arrest and prosecution for forgery and stealing of funds derived from the sale of fake nomination forms.”





INEC had scheduled the submission of candidates’ names for the presidential and national assembly between October 10 and October 18, and deadline for the governorship and state assemblies election for November 2.