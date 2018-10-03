Aisha Alhassan, former minister of women affairs and social development, has emerged winner of the United Democratic Party (UDP) governorship primary in Taraba.





The primary was conducted on Wednesday under the supervision of Godwin Okoye, national chairman of the party.





The exercise took place at Shield Hotel, Jalingo, where Alhassan got the unanimous endorsement of all the 224 delegates from the 16 local government areas of the state.





AbdulRazak Gidado had earlier announced his withdrawal from the race after Alhassan threw her hat in the ring.





Ballots were, however, cast by each of the 224 delegates before the emergence of the former minister.





The national chairman of the party commended the unity of purpose of both the old and new members of the party which, according to him, has improved the chances of the party to capture power in Taraba.





Okoye said Alhassan’s wealth of experience and her followers who joined the UDP in the last one week was the beginning of good things for the party nationwide.





He assured them of equal opportunities, support and cooperation of the UDP national secretariat.





Alhassan thanked the UDP and its members for believing in her.





She said: “I assure you that I will work round the clock to ensure that our enemies are put to shame by winning the governorship election in Taraba in 2019.”





The former minister urged Taraba people to rally around the UDP “because it is a party with great potential for the development of the state”.





Alhassan was not cleared to participate in the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Subsequently, she resigned her position as minister and defected to the UDP.