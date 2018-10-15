



A Second Republic lawmaker and elder stateman, Dr Junaidu Mohammed, has said that there was nothing wrong with the travel ban placed on 50 high profile Nigerians by the President Muhammadu government.





The Federal Government on saturday announced the travel ban of no fewer than 50 persons.





Buhari directed the full implementation of the Executive order 6.





The former lawmaker said that it was only persons whose hands were soiled that should worry, adding that in as long as it was legal, the President had the power to do it.





Mohammed told Vanguard that “The question to be asked is, if it is legal. Does the President have the power to do that?





“If you are not satisfied, you go to court. I don’t see any reason we will say because some VIPs are involved, the order shouldn’t have been passed.





“If anybody has issues, then it should be on the legality of the order.”





But speaking on the development, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, kicked against it.





He told the newspaper, “Essentially, it is about the rule of law.





“And in our legal jurisprudence, everybody is presumed innocent until the court says otherwise.





“If you accused any person of corruption, you take the person to court.





“It can be the pronouncement of the court to seize the person’s travel documents. Until the court pronounces anybody guilty, you can’t restrict his or her movement. Using shortcut cannot assist or help our system.”