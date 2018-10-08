Top 5 Must-Have Products From Zaron Cosmetics

Zaron Cosmetics has many reasons to become Nigeria’s favorite makeup brand: most importantly, it’s a completely local brand with a clear understanding of what Nigerian women want. Plus, the quality of their makeup products constantly gets praised by makeup lovers and professional artists. Find out which 5 Zaron products should definitely be in your makeup bag and shop for the complete range of Zaron Cosmetics on Jiji!

1. Face Primer

The number one step in any flawless makeup routine is the primer. The primer is a makeup product with many duties: it prepares your skin for the application of the foundation and powder, and allows your makeup to stay in place during the whole day. The primer from Zaron Cosmetics has an oil-free formula and can be used on all skin types. For even better result, apply a thin coat of moisturizer underneath the primer.









2. Gel Eyeliner

Makeup trends may come and go, but gorgeous cat eye makeup and other makeup looks done with eyeliner remain everyone’s favourite. We all have our beloved products for creating beautiful eye makeup looks, but gel eyeliner is by far the most modern and practical one. Easy to apply, waterproof, smudge-free, available in three bold colours, and has its own tiny application brush - what’s not to love?













3. Matte Lip Stain

The matte lip craze has been around for several years and it’s not going anywhere, which is why it’s always a good idea to add a matte lip product to your collection, especially when it’s a best-selling product like Matte Lip Stain from Zaron Cosmetics. Available in 16 stunning colours, this product will give you full coverage and stay on your lips from morning until the night.

4. Mini Brush Set

If you’re a girl who loves to refresh her makeup during the day, or if you simply don’t like it when your makeup tools take most of the space on your table, then this Mini Brush Set is exactly what you need! This set comes in a convenient pouch and can be taken anywhere with you. It contains 8 most popular brushes, including a foundation brush, an eyebrow brush, a highlighter brush, and even an eyebrow spoolie!









5. Perfect Finish Spray

When you’ve spent all that time perfecting your makeup look, it can be very frustrating for the heat or rain to destroy it in a matter of hours. That is why another must-have from Zaron is the Perfect Finish Spray. Simply spray it on your face when you’re done with makeup to make sure your look stays with you for as long as you need!



