Tiwa Savage and Davido, Nigerian music superstars, have been nominated in the best African act category of the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs).





The nominees’ list for the 2018 edition of the award was released on Thursday.





The Nigerian singers were nominated alongside Nyashinski (Kenya) and Shekinah (South Africa), Distruction Boyz (South Africa), and Fally Ipupa (DRC).





Monde Twala, vice-president for youth, music and BET at VIMN Africa, described “2018 has been an incredible year globally for African culture, music and talent”.

Twala added: “Once again, the 2018 MTV EMAs features Africa’s most celebrated entertainers who have the opportunity to showcase their talent through the MTV EMA Best Africa Act category at the annual awards.





“Our nominees reflect the continents diversity and talent on par with international artists. Congratulations to all our Africa nominees, who continue to affirm Africa’s place on the global stage.”





American artiste, Camila Cabello, is the most nominated artist with nods in six categories while Ariana Grande and Post Malone have five nominations each.





Drake, Shawn Mendes and Dua Lipa earned four nominations each.





The 2018 MTV EMA will be aired live around the globe from Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Spain on November 4.





Complete list of 2018 MTV EMA nominees below:





BEST AFRICAN ACT

Davido (Nigeria)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Distruction Boyz (South Africa)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Nyashinski (Kenya)

Shekinah (South Africa)





BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Drake

Dua Lipa

Post Malone





BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande – No tears left to cry

Camila Cabello – Havana ft. Young Thug

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Lil Dicky – Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown

The Carters – APES**T





BEST SONG

Ariana Grande – No tears left to cry

Bebe Rexha – Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line

Camila Cabello – Havana ft. Young Thug

Drake – God’s Plan

Post Malone – Rockstar ft. 21 Savage





BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Hailee Steinfeld

Shawn Mendes





BEST NEW

Anne-Marie

Bazzi

Cardi B

Hayley Kiyoko

Jessie Reyez





BEST LOOK

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone





BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Eminem

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott





BEST LIVE

Ed Sheeran

Muse

P!nk

Shawn Mendes

The Carters





BEST ROCK

5 Seconds Of Summer

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Muse

U2





BEST ALTERNATIVE

Fall Out Boy

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Twenty one pilots





BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers





BIGGEST FANS

BTS

Camila Cabello

Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift





BEST WORLD STAGE

Clean Bandit – MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017

Charli XCX – MTV Crashes Plymouth,UK 2017

David Guetta – Trafalgar Square, UK 2017

Jason Derulo – Isle of MTV Malta 201

Post Malone – Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Migos – Wireless Festival, UK 2018

J Cole – Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Nick Jonas – MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

Alessia Cara – MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018





BEST PUSH

PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)

Why Don’t We (November 2017)

Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)

Bishop Briggs (January 2018)

Superorganism (February 2018)

Jessie Reyez (March 2018)

Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)

Lil Xan (May 2018)

Sigrid (June 2018)

Chloe x Halle (July 2018)

Bazzi (August 2018)

Jorja Smith (September 2018)





BEST US ACT

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone