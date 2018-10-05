Tiwa Savage and Davido, Nigerian music superstars, have been nominated in the best African act category of the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs).
The nominees’ list for the 2018 edition of the award was released on Thursday.
The Nigerian singers were nominated alongside Nyashinski (Kenya) and Shekinah (South Africa), Distruction Boyz (South Africa), and Fally Ipupa (DRC).
Monde Twala, vice-president for youth, music and BET at VIMN Africa, described “2018 has been an incredible year globally for African culture, music and talent”.
Twala added: “Once again, the 2018 MTV EMAs features Africa’s most celebrated entertainers who have the opportunity to showcase their talent through the MTV EMA Best Africa Act category at the annual awards.
“Our nominees reflect the continents diversity and talent on par with international artists. Congratulations to all our Africa nominees, who continue to affirm Africa’s place on the global stage.”
American artiste, Camila Cabello, is the most nominated artist with nods in six categories while Ariana Grande and Post Malone have five nominations each.
Drake, Shawn Mendes and Dua Lipa earned four nominations each.
The 2018 MTV EMA will be aired live around the globe from Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Spain on November 4.
Complete list of 2018 MTV EMA nominees below:
BEST AFRICAN ACT
Davido (Nigeria)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Distruction Boyz (South Africa)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Nyashinski (Kenya)
Shekinah (South Africa)
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande – No tears left to cry
Camila Cabello – Havana ft. Young Thug
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Lil Dicky – Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown
The Carters – APES**T
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande – No tears left to cry
Bebe Rexha – Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line
Camila Cabello – Havana ft. Young Thug
Drake – God’s Plan
Post Malone – Rockstar ft. 21 Savage
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes
BEST NEW
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez
BEST LOOK
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Eminem
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST LIVE
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
The Carters
BEST ROCK
5 Seconds Of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Twenty one pilots
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BIGGEST FANS
BTS
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST WORLD STAGE
Clean Bandit – MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
Charli XCX – MTV Crashes Plymouth,UK 2017
David Guetta – Trafalgar Square, UK 2017
Jason Derulo – Isle of MTV Malta 201
Post Malone – Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Migos – Wireless Festival, UK 2018
J Cole – Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Nick Jonas – MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
Alessia Cara – MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
BEST PUSH
PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)
Why Don’t We (November 2017)
Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)
Bishop Briggs (January 2018)
Superorganism (February 2018)
Jessie Reyez (March 2018)
Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)
Lil Xan (May 2018)
Sigrid (June 2018)
Chloe x Halle (July 2018)
Bazzi (August 2018)
Jorja Smith (September 2018)
BEST US ACT
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
