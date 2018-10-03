



The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has warned against any plot to destroy the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.





Tinubu was speaking on Tuesday, as his ‘anointed’ candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was announced winner of the Lagos governorship primaries, against the wishes of the National Working Committee (NWC).





Also, incumbent Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, had opened a can of warns against Sanwo-Olu two days before the election.





However, Tinubu has warned against endangering President Muhammadu Buhari’s chances next year.





He said: “You don’t bring the roof down. You don’t bring the house down. Safeguard the foundation. The exercise you have witnessed today is a prelude; it is good for the general election of the party.





“It is good for Buhari’s endorsement to continue. 1.9 million votes. You don’t see this type of crowd. If the summation today is less than that, there will be disappointment.





“Look at that in the larger picture. If this house that accommodates all of us; we are facing one way. We are supporting the president. If they are changing, I have to abide by that. I have no choice.”