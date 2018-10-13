ubilations erupted in various parts of Anambra State on Friday as a former governor of the state, Peter Obi, was named the Vice Presidential candidate to Abubakar Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 general election.Most pubs in Awka, the state capital, were agog as if the Super Eagles had won a major competition.Speaking with newsmen, a legal practitioner who was caught in the joyous mood said, “Peter Obi is a man who has a date with destiny.“I’m not surprised that His Excellency Atiku Abubakar picked him to assist him to run the affairs of this country if he wins the presidency.“That’s a confirmation of the good works Obi did here as governor. It’s a confirmation that Obi is ordained for greatness.“It is a right choice. Nigeria will be great for it because Obi has a robust background of the private sector and tall achievements in governance.”Also, speaking, a governorship candidate on the platform of PDP, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, said, “Atiku made the right choice in Peter Obi.“Nigerians’ prayer is answered. His Excellency Atiku Abubakar has made the right choice in picking Peter Obi as his running make.“Atiku has just exhibited the ability to make hard-headed decision required of purposeful leaders.“Let’s get Nigeria working again. God bless Atiku. God bless Peter Obi and God bless Nigeria,” Obaze said.A public affairs analyst, Aaron Muorah, expressed his joy thus, “With his solid educational and business background, he is second to none. Congratulations to Peter Obi.”