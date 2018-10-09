



Diran Odeyemi, deputy national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appealed to Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti, not to dump the opposition party.





Fayose on Monday said he may pull out of the PDP, over what he described as an attempt by some people to take over the structure of the party and sideline him and others.





“We have no regret aligning with Governor Nyesom Wike to support Governor Tambuwal for the presidential ticket and no apologies either, ” he said.





“We kept the party alive and strong when most men became ladies. We never compromised. If any group feels it can do it alone, we will see how far they can go.





“I may renounce my membership of the party if the need arises.In the main time, I and others will continue with our consultations while watching the turn of events.





“We cannot but appreciate leaders that have intervened so far, but this release became necessary to avoid fresh crisis or misrepresentation.”





Reacting to the threat, the PDP deputy spokesman urged the outgoing governor not to take any decision in anger.





“We appeal to him not to leave the party, he has been an asset and he has benefited from the party. Even when he left, he still came back to the party, so he should consider all that and not abandon the party when we need him most. He should consider the fact that all those who left the PDP for other parties regretted that they left.





“He should not leave now that the likes of Atiku, Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal are back in the party. God will guide him aright, he should not take any decision in anger,” Odeyemi said.