Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the states of the South South geopolitical zone have described those ganging-up against the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, as enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari.





They said this on Friday in a communiqué at the end of their emergency meeting in Abuja.





The state chairmen also passed a vote of confidence on Oshiomhole, saying they were satisfied with the work he was doing to reposition the party for victory in the 2019 elections.





of confidence in the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). The communiqué jointly signed by Prophet Jones Ode Erue (Delta), Anslem Ojezua (Edo), Hon.Ini Okopido (Akwa Ibom), Hon.Amos Jothan (Bayelsa) and Dr Matthew Achigbe (Cross River), reads: “We passed a voteof confidence in the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).





“We declare that the leadership of the APC under Comrade Oshiomhole has been working satisfactorily in repositioning the party.





“That we are satisfied with the conduct and outcome of the Presidential, National Assembly and State House of Assembly Primaries held at the National and state levels. The party under the leadership of Comrade Oshiomhole, our National chairman, is on course towards ensuring victory for our party in 2019.





“That all mechanisms set in place to address disagreements on the outcome of the exercise are in the right direction and well received by us.





“That we urge all aggrieved members of our great party to explore the internal mechanism provided by the party in finding amicable solution. In any such exercise such conflicts are bound to occur and we are satisfied that they are being addressed.





“We stand by the leadership of the party under Comrade Oshiomhole and we will resist alleged efforts of fifth columnist to cause disaffection in the party. All those allegedly working for the removal of our national Chairman are not only doing so for selfish reason, but working to cause crisis in our party ahead of the election and we will resist all such moves.





“We are convinced that all their plans indirectly aimed at the second term victory of President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019.





“We want to add that those calling for the resignation of our amiable National chairman, Comrade Oshiomhole are enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari.