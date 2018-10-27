



On Friday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said a total of 79 candidates will be contesting the 2019 presidential election.





Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, also announced that particulars of the candidates have been pasted.





A close look at the documents pasted at the federal capital territory (FCT) office of the commission, however, showed there are 69 candidates whose documents have so far been published.





Below are the names of the candidates whose names have so far been published and their political parties .