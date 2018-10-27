 THE LIST: 2019 presidential candidates and their political parties | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » » » THE LIST: 2019 presidential candidates and their political parties

11:38 AM 0 , ,
A+ A-

On Friday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said a total of 79 candidates will be contesting the 2019 presidential election.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, also announced that particulars of the candidates have been pasted.

A close look at the documents pasted at the federal capital territory (FCT) office of the commission, however, showed there are 69 candidates whose documents have so far been published.

Below are the names of the candidates whose names have so far been published and their political parties.

S/NCANDIDATEPARTY
 1Moses ShipiAll Blending Party (ABP)
2Samuel EkeGreen Party of Nigeria (GPN)
3Donald DukeSocial Democratic Party (SDP)
4Mark EmmanuelUnited Patriots (UP)
5Hamisu SanturakiMega Party of Nigeria (MPN)
6Moses AjibiowuNational Unity Party (NUP)
7Nwokeafor IkechukwuAdvanced Congress of Democrats (ACD)
8Aliyu IbrahimAfrican People Alliance (APA)
9Atiku AbubakarPeoples Democratic Party (PDP)
10Kingsley MoghaluYoung Progressives Party (YPP)
11Ilongwo JohnDemocratic Peoples Party (DPP)
12Obiageli EzekwesiliAllied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN)
13Yunusa TankoNationalist Congress Party (NCP)
14Ike kekeNew Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
15Chris OkotieFresh Democratic Party (FDP)
16Yusufu ObajeAdvanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP)
17Ize-Iyamu DavidBetter Nigeria Peoples Party (BNPP)
18Samuel Fagbbenr-ByronKOWA Party
19Rabia HassanNational Action Council (NAC)
20Nnamdi MaduIndependent Democrats (ID)
21Tope FasuaAbundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP)
22Obinna IkeagwuonuAfrican People’s Party (APP)
23Isaac OsiteluAccord Party
24Frank UkongaDemocratic Alternative (DA)
25Shitu KabirAdvance Peoples Democratic Party (APDP)
26Usman MuhammedLabour Party (LP)
27Muhammadu BuhariAll Progressives Congress (APC)
28Hamza Al-MustaphaPeoples Party of Nigeria (PPN)
29Obadiah MailafiaAfrican Democratic Congress (ADC)
30Asukwuo ArchibongNigeria for Democracy (ND)
31Chuks NwachukuAll Grassroots Alliance (AGA)
32Mercy Adesanya-DaviesMass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA)
33Yusuf YabajiAction Democratic Party (ADP)
34Nsehe NseobongRestoration Party of Nigeria (RPN)
35Chukwudi OsualaRebuild Nigeria Party (RNP)
36John Wilson GborAll Progresssive Grand Alliance (APGA)
37Usman IbrahimNational Rescue Movement (NRM)
38Sunday EguzolugoJustice Must Prevail Party (JMPP)
39Chike UkaegbuAdvanced Allied Party (AAP)
40Omoyele SoworeAfrica Action Congress (AAC)
41Umenwa GodwinAll Grand Alliance Party (AGAP)
42Isiaka BalogunUnited Democratic Party (UDP)
43Lewis AbahChange Advocacy Party (CAP)
44Babatunde AdemolaNigeria Community Movement Party (NCMP)
45Ahmed BuhariSustainable National Party (SNP)
46John DaraAlliance of Social Democrats (ASD)
47Kriz DavidLiberation Movement (LM)
48Isah BashayiMasses Movement of Nigeria (MMN)
49Emmanuel EtimChange Nigeria (CN)
50Habib MohammedUnited Democratic Party (UDP)
51Fela DurotoyeAlliance for New Nigeria (ANN)
52Angela JohnsonAlliance for a United Nigeria (AUN)
53John OnwubuyaFreedom and Justice Party (FJP)
54Mashood ShittuAlternative Party of Nigeria (APN)
55Yusuf DantaleAllied Peoples Movement (APM)
56Ahmed InuwaUnited Party of Nigeria (UPN)
57Geff OjinikaCoalition For Change (CFC)
58Robinson AkpuaNational Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP)
59Victor OkhaiProvidence Peoples Congress (PPC)
YOU MIGHT ENJOY READING

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top