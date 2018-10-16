



Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is its greatest opposition.





Atiku, a former vice-president, said ahead of the 2019 elections, one of APC’s greatest challenges is President Muhammadu Buhari’s health condition.





Atiku was quoted as saying this in an interview published in a new book titled ‘Atiku Abubakar: The Best Choice for President of Nigeria in 2019’. The book was written by Isa Odidi, a 2007 presidential candidate.





Asked what his thoughts for 2019 are, the PDP presidential candidate said: “Are the vast majority of Nigerians satisfied with their economic and social conditions? Has there been any progress in tackling poverty, hunger and unemployed in our nation?





“The APC government has not been able to manage its electoral success. The greatest opposition to APC is itself. It is an agglomeration of disparate groups separately seeking to control the soul of the party.





“As long as Buhari remains and is encouraged to seek re-election in his doubtful state of health, the more attritional internal responses within the APC will be, moving towards 2019.”





Atiku is seen to be Buhari’s major challenger in the presidential election slated for February 16.