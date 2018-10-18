Lagos State Police Command said it arrested 21 suspected political thugs following the death of two suspected cultists at a political rally in Obanikoro area of the state.The command spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.Oti said the two suspected cultists were on the police wanted list for their roles in various cult clashes in the state.“Yesterday being Oct. 17 at about 5:15 pm, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Pedro Police Station, received a call that two persons, later identified as Ibrahim a.k.a Small Japron and one Solo were killed at a political gathering.’’He said the gathering was “organised by Hon. Ademorin Kuye, at a place called Home Touch, situated at No. 228, Ikorodu Road by Obanikoro Way.“The deceased persons, who had been involved in several cult clashes, were on the wanted list of the police for leading several cult fights in the Shomolu, Bariga, Fadeyi and Ojuelegba areas of the state.“They were trailed to the gathering by a rival cult group who invaded the arena and began to attack people.“The fight was however brought to an end by the police who arrived quickly at the scene and made some arrests.“Unfortunately the notorious cultists, Ibrahim (a.k.a Japron) and Solo, died as a result of injuries sustained during the fight.“Recall that the command had on Sept. 10, issued a press statement warning politicians not to gather in public places without notifying it to enable adequate provision of security and prevent hoodlums from hijacking such events.“Regrettably, the host of the political meeting, Hon. Ademorin Kuye, did not inform the police of his intention to host his supporters.“Meanwhile, 21 persons have so far been arrested in connection with the case and are currently been questioned by homicide detectives of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti, Yaba.’’Oti added that the command has also invited Kuye for questioning.“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal, has ordered a manhunt for the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” he said, adding that the perpetrators would be prosecuted.“He once again requests politicians to inform the police before gathering in public places.“He notes that until INEC gives the go ahead, political campaigns at this time is illegal and those in breach of the electoral law will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Oti added.